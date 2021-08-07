Springfield considers regular testing, masking for unvaccinated city employees

Unvaccinated Springfield city employees could soon be required to test regularly for COVID-19 or wear a mask while working.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city's Office of Corporation Counsel is looking into the legality of requiring regular testing for city employees before drafting an ordinance. Similar rules have been implemented in other municipalities as a result of a country-wide resurgence in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"The whole key is trying to motivate people to get vaccinated," Langfelder said. "And that's what we're trying to do throughout our workforce."

He said the city isn't considering requiring all employees to be vaccinated in the wake of a mandate Gov. JB Pritzker recently made requiring all state employees to be vaccinated. That mandate has received pushback from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.

Ward 6 Ald. Kristin DiCenso said during Wednesday's city council meeting that it's not a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) violation to ask city employees whether or not they are vaccinated.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19, such as Springfield. Guidelines prior to the country's most recent outbreak merely called for unvaccinated individuals to wear masks.

"I don't think it's going to be a big deal to ask our employees to wear a mask. For me, I don't feel like it's the end of the freaking world to wear a mask," said Ward 2 Ald. Shawn Gregory.

Langfelder said he's expecting corporation counsel to finish its analysis by the end of the next week and that it'll likely find the ordinance to be legal. He added he isn't currently considering rushing any ordinance requiring regular testing for unvaccinated city employees through emergency passage, meaning the earliest it could be enacted is in September.

The mayor said unvaccinated employees could be required to wear masks while working if they don't wish to submit to regular testing. Proof of vaccination would include showing the vaccination card given after an inoculation, he said.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area in its daily tally Friday. Nineteen patients have been hospitalized and there has been a total of 238 confirmed deaths.

