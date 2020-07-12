Springfield Cracker Barrel closed Sunday because of positive COVID case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on the far south side of Springfield was closed Sunday because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency announced late Saturday that three Hillsboro Area Hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Hillsboro Area Hospital is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital about an hour south of Springfield in Montgomery County.

A manager from Cracker Barrel's Springfield store at 5975 S. Sixth St. Rd. was turning away customers in the parking lot.

It wasn't immediately apparent when the restaurant would reopen.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson in Minneapolis Sunday confirmed the positive case and said that the employee is currently self-isolating at home in line with the latest public health guidance.

"We have taken immediate steps to notify any employees who may have been in contact with this individual," a statement read.

The restaurant was closed based on communication with the Sangamon County Health Department, according to the statement. Restaurant personnel were taking proactive steps, including cleaning and sanitizing the location.