Springfield factory shooting: 'I closed my eyes and ran'

"I didn't know if it was welding or what," Clayborne admitted. "We stopped. A second or two later we heard five or six pops."

Clayborne said he didn't know what the source of the popping was, but then in front of him, he saw Collins waving a pistol around and then shooting his co-worker at his work station.

Clayborne didn't know how close he was to the shooting scene or how many shots rang out.

"I saw the victim falling backwards," Clayborne said.

Clayborne admitted he froze and that his supervisor told him to "get out of here."

"I closed my eyes and ran," Clayborne said. "I turned to my right, made another right and just went out the door outside into the parking lot."

Clayborne was separated from his supervisor, who also made it out.

Clayborne said he "grew a relationship with every individual who worked on that side." He said he saw Collins every day, though Collins worked the 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift.

"He stayed to himself and worked," said Clayborne. "He did his job and (went home). He was highly capable of doing his job."