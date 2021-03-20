Springfield family mourns loss of 'always smiling and cheerful' 1-year-old after dog attack

"I've been trying to just be their backbone," said Painter, who spent part of Friday helping Bobbie Jo Stengel plan the toddler's funeral that is scheduled for March 31.

Painter has known Bobbie Jo Stengel for 17 years and lives just a few minutes away. The two have supported each other as they have raised their children and grandchildren, who are all very close. They also share a 6-year-old grandson. The young boy, who is currently staying with Painter, witnessed the family's dog attack his younger sister.

"He told his father (Friday) morning when they were talking on FaceTime, before he got here, that A'Myrikal is his best friend, and he hopes that she is okay," Painter recalled. "He said to his dad that all night long he could hear A'Myrikal laughing, and she told him that it's going to be okay.

"That made the hairs on my body stand straight up."

Her grandson did not sleep after the attack, according to Painter, who believes he could greatly benefit from counseling.

"He doesn't understand all of this," she said. "So I think that getting him the right kind of help immediately is going to be very important."