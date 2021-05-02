 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springfield firefighters free 8 ducklings from storm drain
0 comments
topical

Springfield firefighters free 8 ducklings from storm drain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield firefighters rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain on Springfield's southwest side Saturday morning.

The ducklings, along with another duckling rescued in a separate incident Saturday morning, were transferred to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, said Sangamon County Animal Control officer Buddy Blackmon.

The ducklings, pinned by Blackmon to be about two weeks old, appeared to be healthy, he added.

The call came into animal control around 10:30 a.m. A passerby heard the ducklings trapped in the storm drain in a parking lot on the southwest side of Staybridge Suites at Schooner Drive and Chuckwagon Drive and made the call.

The ducklings were about six about feet down from the parking lot surface, Blackmon said.

Some water had pooled at the bottom storm drain and the ducklings were swimming around, he added.

Motorist rammed woman at Chicago picnic after allegedly yelling anti-Asian comments, said witnesses and officials

Blackmon said that when he initially responded, he could also hear the ducklings and the mother duck was standing around the storm drain.

Firefighters from Engine 3 responded, according to Battalion 2 Commander Mark Wright.

Blackmon said firefighters took a fishing net and taped it to a pole usually used to pull up drains to reach three ducklings.

A firefighter eventually had to go into the storm drain and caught two more of the ducklings with the net and used his bare hands to rescue the other three, according to Blackmon.

Blackmon said he put the ducklings into a carrier and set it in a field waiting 20 to 30 minutes for the mother to return.

United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases. Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all travel from India into the United States starting Tuesday. . White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news on Friday. . Psaki said the decision to restrict travel was based on advice from the CDC and due India’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. . She also cited the concerning fact that “multiple [COVID-19] variants” are circulating in the country. On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately. The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India, Jen Psaki, via 'WSJ'. According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,’ an administration official disclosed that the ban would not apply to some individuals. . This includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents and other exempted individuals such as humanitarian workers. . Those individuals would still be required to meet current quarantine and testing requirements that are in place for international travelers. . The U.S. now joins the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Australia in restricting travel from India. . India reported an additional 386,452 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total caseload to more than 18 million.

"She didn't return, so I sent a message to the Raptor Center and (an official) said she would take them and make sure they got take care of, so they were transferred over to them," Blackmon said.

Wright said it appeared that the ducklings fell into the storm drain through the slots on the cover.

Blackmon said duckling rescues are "fairly common" in the spring.

According to online research, it usually takes 50 to 60 days before ducklings fledge and become independent.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Market Wagon expands deliveries

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News