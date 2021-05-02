Springfield firefighters free 8 ducklings from storm drain

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield firefighters rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain on Springfield's southwest side Saturday morning.

The ducklings, along with another duckling rescued in a separate incident Saturday morning, were transferred to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, said Sangamon County Animal Control officer Buddy Blackmon.

The ducklings, pinned by Blackmon to be about two weeks old, appeared to be healthy, he added.

The call came into animal control around 10:30 a.m. A passerby heard the ducklings trapped in the storm drain in a parking lot on the southwest side of Staybridge Suites at Schooner Drive and Chuckwagon Drive and made the call.

The ducklings were about six about feet down from the parking lot surface, Blackmon said.

Some water had pooled at the bottom storm drain and the ducklings were swimming around, he added.

Blackmon said that when he initially responded, he could also hear the ducklings and the mother duck was standing around the storm drain.

Firefighters from Engine 3 responded, according to Battalion 2 Commander Mark Wright.