Springfield gas prices rising ahead of summer travel

As the summer travel season approaches and parts of the country deal with possible gas shortages, gas prices in central Illinois are increasing.

Over the last month, the average gas price in central Illinois climbed from $2.99 to $3.19, according to Gas Buddy, which gives real-time information about gas prices across the country. In Springfield Tuesday, gas was averaging $3.15 per gallon.

"A large part of the price increase has to do with the overall COVID recovery. There is simply more demand for fuel as people are entering into the world again," said Allison Mac from Gas Buddy.

The price increase comes as the nation prepares for what is expected to be a busy summer travel season. Improving COVID-19 numbers and lifting restrictions along with many people getting vaccinated has people ready to travel again after staying home during last summer.

According to AAA, 37 million Americans, including 1.8 million Illinoisans, are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend. This is up 60% from last year, but still 14% below pre-pandemic levels. AAA says 9 in 10 travelers over Memorial Day will drive to their destinations.

Mac said the combination of more travelers and bringing back summer fuel blends contribute to the normal price increase as summer approaches.