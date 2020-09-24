Springfield group rallies, remembers Breonna Taylor after grand jury decision

As about 35 people gathered in front of the Springfield Police Department headquarters, 800 E. Monroe St., for a rally and vigil in support of Breonna Taylor Wednesday night, Trista Ishmael's thoughts drifted back to her bi-racial brother in Jacksonville.
"He is 12 and that's the age Tamir Rice was (when he was shot and killed by a white Cleveland police officer in 2014)," Ishamel said. "It breaks my heart.
"I can't speak for more than five seconds without being terrified for his life."
For Ishmael and her husband, Josh Criel, both of Springfield, Wednesday marked their first protest. The "utter ridiculousness," Ishmael said of the grand jury decision--three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison and no indictments for Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove--moved the Springfield couple to come out.
"Black person after black person after black person is killed and nothing is done," Ishmael said. "We're so tired of hearing the same story over and over."
The group later marched to the Illinois Capitol Building shouting "Black lives matter!" and "Say her name!" as they went along. At times, they tried to engage and draw in Springfield Police officers, who had a driveway from Ninth Street to Capitol blocked off.
There were at least three Klieg light stands on the lawn of the police headquarters and large flower plant stands were placed outside of the entrance, seemingly to separate the crowd.
Joshua Capers of Springfield said he felt a call to action in coming out Wednesday.
"This one hit a little harder than usual," Capers, a father of two children, admitted. "She didn't deserve to die like that. It's just a shame and I'm here to speak my voice and be heard."
Suzanne Tockey of Springfield joined the rally at the Capitol.
Wearing a Black Lives Matter button and carrying a sign that read "I see you! I stand with you!" Tockey noted the decision in Louisville came weeks after the 65th anniversary of the lynching of Emmett Till in Mississippi.
"We're still treating black lives in this country," Tockey said, "like they don't matter. We need to address the racism we have in our system."
Erin Byrd of Springfield, holding a "Fight for Love" sign, thought the grand jury decision was "bogus" and that all three officers should have been charged.
"People are targeted for the color of their skin," Byrd said.
Seirra Helmer of Black Lives Matter Jacksonville said the decision was "upsetting, but not surprising."
"It was a senseless murder by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Helmer said by telephone Wednesday.
Helmer and the group she helped found after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 have held several rallies in Jacksonville.
Education and Action Together co-founder John Keating said he was excited about seeing new faces and hearing new voices speak up at the rally.
"When you see a decision this blatantly wrong, more people will take notice and say this is something I can stand for," said Keating, a Green Party candidate for the 96th District seat.
Keating said he thought the extra police presence was "excessive."
"We've shown them time and time again there's no reason for that," he added.
Calling the grand jury decision "a gross miscarriage of justice," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker promised state support for any communities that needed National Guard assistance in the aftermath.
