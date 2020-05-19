Springfield gym among businesses opening ahead of state timeline

While more businesses could open May 29 under the governor's plan, he said, "there was no reason for us to wait any longer."

He said he is conservative and not a fan of Pritzker.

"I think he's overstepping his boundaries as a leader and as the governor," he said.

Pritzker has said the orders he's put in place are designed to save lives. More than 96,000 people in the state have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 4,200 have died.

Schmulbach, 47, a Springfield native and Lanphier High School grad, said he spent much of his career as a professional Motocross and Supercross racer, and later taught kids to race dirt bikes.

In late 2016, when he owned a CrossFit gym in Sprinfield, he developed a brain tumor that required immediate surgery.

"After I had surgery, we closed because it took me about a year to recover," he said. "Once I recovered, we had sold everything, and I literally started this business ... selling memberships at Starbucks. I'm passionate about this place. I will not give up. I'll go down fighting."