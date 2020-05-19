Springfield hair salon owner says she will open despite order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

The owner of a hair salon in Springfield says she will be open for business, with safety precautions in place, on Tuesday despite the governor's stay-at-home order that won't be lifted until at least May 29.

"We feel as if this has been going on for way too long," said Riley Craig Shaffer, owner of Bow + Arrow Salon on Springfield's west side.

Jeff Wilhite, spokesman for the Sangamon County, said the health department received letters from Shaffer's lawyer -- Thomas DeVore of Greenville -- about the planned action of the business and Shaffer. Wilhite said the department had not decided on a course of action as of Monday afternoon.

Shaffer said she was told by the law firm to contact it if there is a move to shut her business down, as that could spur filing a lawsuit.

DeVore has represented other plaintiffs opposed to the extended shelter-in-place order, including state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville.

Hundreds of protesters were in Springfield and Chicago Saturday to show their opposition to the extended order, and a group called Re-Open Illinois, is urging people via its Facebook page to "fight for freedom" by showing up around the Bank of Springfield Center Wednesday -- the place the Illinois House is meeting.