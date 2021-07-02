Springfield library acquires 1854 handwritten letter from Lincoln to Peoria attorney. Here's what it says

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield has acquired an 1854 letter handwritten by Lincoln to a Peoria attorney showing he had his eyes set on bigger political prizes much earlier than historians believed.

ALPLM officials announced the acquisition of the letter from Bloomington attorney, author and Lincoln collector Guy Fraker at a ceremony at the library Thursday.

"Those of us who have been lucky enough to serve as caretakers for Lincoln letters and artifacts have an obligation to ensure they will be shared with the public for generations to come," Fraker said. "This letter belongs in Illinois at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum."

Fraker, 82, was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Ruth Ann; his son, Matthew, a Bloomington veterinarian; three of his grandchildren and family friend Kathryn Harris, who retired as division manager for library services at the presidential library in 2015.

The Lincoln letter, dated Nov. 27, 1854, has been authenticated by several sources and was part of the Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln which was printed in the 1950s, ALPLM officials said.

"It is the real deal," ALPLM acquisitions chief Ian Hunt said.

The letter is an answer to a Nov. 16, 1854, letter to Lincoln from Elihu N. Powell, who Lincoln knew from traveling on the Eighth Judicial Circuit in central Illinois where Lincoln practiced law.

Lincoln had been elected to the Illinois State Legislature on Nov. 7, 1854, but Powell, in the letter, reminded Lincoln that serving in the House would make him ineligible to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Illinois in early 1855.

U.S. senators were chosen by state legislatures until 1913.

Lincoln, , may have been informed about the decision earlier, but Powell in his letter to Lincoln cited the Illinois Constitution about the matter.

"Powell lays it out in detail that this is not going to fly," Hunt said.

Lincoln responded to Powell: "Acting on your advice, and my own judgment, I have declined accepting the office of Representative of this county."

Lincoln added he had run for the legislative seat as a favor to a political ally, Richard Yates, the one-time governor of Illinois who served in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

"This is a fascinating letter, an important letter," said Christian McWhirter, ALPLM's Lincoln historian. "It captures Lincoln at a critical moment in his political evolution. It's Lincoln rolling up his shirt sleeves and wading into Illinois politics."

Christina Shutt, executive director of the ALPLM, said the letter helped the public "understand Abraham Lincoln as a man, not a myth or a monument" and weighing his options as a public servant.

Hunt said the passage earlier in 1854 of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which basically allowed territories to determine whether they wanted to enter the union as slave states or free states, infuriated Lincoln and led to a number of speeches by him across the state, including one in Springfield.

Whether Lincoln was a front runner for the Senate seat in 1855 "depends on who you talk to," Hunt said. On the first ballot, Lincoln, running a member of the Whig Party, had the most votes, Hunt added, but Lincoln never secured a majority and Lyman Trumball was eventually elected on the 10th ballot.

"It's a setback for him, but he begins embracing the new Republican party," Hunt said of Lincoln. "He's re-gearing, re-vamping."

Lincoln ran again for a U.S. Senate seat in 1858 and lost to Stephen A. Douglas, but the high profile campaign, including a series of debates, vaulted Lincoln to the presidency two years later.

Hunt said the ALPLM has about 1,700 original manuscripts written by Lincoln, but that there are "a lot of Lincoln documents out there still in private hands. They're all over and they turn up in the darnedest places."

That made Fraker's gift all the more special, Schutt said.

"We are honored that Mr. Fraker believes so strongly in the ALPLM's mission that he is willing to donate this treasure," she added. "It is a generous act."

Fraker, the author of "Lincoln's Ladder to the Presidency: The Eighth Judicial Circuit," purchased the letter from Marilyn Townley, the daughter-in-law of the late Wayne C. Townley Sr., who originally had the letter.

Fraker said he didn't know where Wayne C. Townley, also a Bloomington attorney, got the letter.

Fraker kept the letter at home kept tucked away with other documents and not on display.

Fraker has two pleadings, one from Champaign County and and the other from Tazewell County, signed by Lincoln.

The letter, Fraker said, has "never gotten the recognition by historians that I thought it should."

Lincoln author and Illinois State Historian Paul Angle noted in an accompanying letter Fraker donated to the ALPLM it was "in a sense, the most interesting document Lincoln ever wrote."

"We knew nearly a century ago how incredibly important this letter was," Hunt said, "and now it's coming home to where it belongs."

"These things are never owned," Fraker said of the Lincoln letter. "It was rare privilege to become its caretaker."

The letter will go on display in the museum's Treasures Gallery for one month starting Wednesday.

