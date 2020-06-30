Springfield man dies after fall in Colorado while trying to assist another hiker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Springfield man fell to his death in Colorado last week while trying to assist another hiker.

Gavin J. Caruso, 23, died June 25 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the South Boulder Peak.

Caruso formerly attended Glenwood High School where he was active with the Glenwood Cable News Network (GCNN), a student-run media station. Caruso was also a videographer for the Ball-Chatham school board meetings.

South Boulder Peak is a City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property and has an elevation of between 5,650 and 8,500 feet, said Carrie Haverfield, a public information specialist for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Haverfield said Caruso was attempting to assist a 19-year-old woman he had been hiking with earlier. The woman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during a descent from the summit.

The two had become stranded during a thunderstorm in the area, Haverfield said.

Caruso was attempting to aid the woman when he fell about 30 feet, causing the head injury.

Search and rescue crews arrived initially on the scene via foot. A Flight for Life Colorado helicopter airlifted both Caruso and his companion to a Boulder hospital.