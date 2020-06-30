Springfield man dies after fall in Colorado while trying to assist another hiker

A Springfield man fell to his death in Colorado last week while trying to assist another hiker.
Gavin J. Caruso, 23, died June 25 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the South Boulder Peak.
Caruso formerly attended Glenwood High School where he was active with the Glenwood Cable News Network (GCNN), a student-run media station. Caruso was also a videographer for the Ball-Chatham school board meetings.
South Boulder Peak is a City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property and has an elevation of between 5,650 and 8,500 feet, said Carrie Haverfield, a public information specialist for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Haverfield said Caruso was attempting to assist a 19-year-old woman he had been hiking with earlier. The woman had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during a descent from the summit.
The two had become stranded during a thunderstorm in the area, Haverfield said.
Caruso was attempting to aid the woman when he fell about 30 feet, causing the head injury.
Search and rescue crews arrived initially on the scene via foot. A Flight for Life Colorado helicopter airlifted both Caruso and his companion to a Boulder hospital.
Caruso died the day after the fall.
A media report indicated that Caruso was visiting his father, Raymond Caruso of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for Father's Day weekend.
Raymond Caruso is the CEO of Lone Peak Dental Group in Denver and was a former owner of BikeTek in Springfield from 2011 to 2016.
Caruso's mother, Angela S. Blunk, lives in Springfield.
Ryan Bandy, who taught television production at Glenwood from 2005 to 2014, said Caruso "was one of the brightest and most talented students I had (at Glenwood)."
Bandy, who now owns Club Station House and Win, Lose or Draught bars, said Caruso was running live production, including set up and direction, on his own for football games and boys and girls basketball games.
Betsy Schroeder, a spokeswoman for the Ball-Chatham school district, said Caruso was a videographer for the meetings from March to August in 2014.
"He was just the sweetest kid," Schroeder said, "and a great worker, too."
Ewing Park
Miller Park
Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary
Rock Springs Nature Center & Conservation Area
Fairview Park
Fox Ridge State Park
Douglas Hart Nature Center
Sugar Grove Nature Center
Forest Park Nature Center
Busey Woods
Crystal Lake Park
Washington Park
Lincoln Memorial Garden and Nature Center
Carpenter Park
Caruso graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville after leaving Glenwood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!