Springfield no longer enforcing mask mandate, store policies start changing for vaccinated

"To be eligible to work without a mask, associates need to answer 'yes' to the vaccination question in the daily health assessment," reads a memo sent to Walmart employees. "If you are not vaccinated, we expect you to answer 'no' and to continue to wear a face covering. Integrity is one of our core values, and we trust that associates will respect that principle when answering."

The memo — which says employees will get a $75 bonus for providing proof they are vaccinated — does not detail a method for ensuring customers without masks are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, masks will also be optional at Starbucks for those who are vaccinated, according to the coffeehouse chain's website, which notes that its updated mask policy applies to all locations, "unless local regulations require them by law."

Meijer, Target, CVS and Walgreens are among the stores that, following the latest CDC guidelines, have stated they will continue to require all customers to wear masks for now.