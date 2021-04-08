Springfield Police Chief: Department 'trying to prioritize gun violence in community'

The chief was particularly frustrated with the recent case of Malik Harper of Decatur, who was sentenced to 30 months probation on March 24 for his role in shooting a gun outside of White Oaks Mall in Springfield in 2019.

Harper had faced one to three years behind bars. State's attorney Dan Wright asked for a lengthy sentence.

At sentencing, Wright argued that Harper's actions could have killed someone in a crowded mall or in the residential area around the mall and that a prison sentence for Harper may have deterred others from committing gun crimes in the county.

"I'm not a person who believes in locking up people and throwing away the key, but I also believe people have to be held accountable for their actions when they put the public at danger," Winslow said. "It was a little disheartening for us."

The department is in the early stages of reimplementing several programs, including the focused deterrence program, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, Winslow said.

The program involves a $162,000, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice working toward reducing group/gang-related gun violence.

It is also trying to reignite a campaign on gun safety and security.