Springfield Police officer's action saves stranded motorist at Sangamon Avenue underpass

A Springfield Police officer's quick thinking potentially saved the life of a motorist whose vehicle stalled in standing water at the Sangamon Avenue underpass late Monday morning.

Patrol officer Michael Gamble, a nine-year department veteran, waded through waist-high water and carried the elderly woman to safety from her vehicle, said SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel Tuesday.

Water had started filling the car when Gamble reached the woman, Stuenkel said.

The car had stalled and Gamble was unable to move the car, Stuenkel said. The woman was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Gamble later arranged for a tow truck to retrieve the car.

Springfield Police did not provide the woman's identity.

The underpass at Sangamon has been historically problematic because of the grading, Stuenkel said.

"(That's) why Officer Gamble was going to check it," Stuenkel said. "No one sent him there. He went proactively on his own because he knows his area and knew that would be an issue with the rain we were getting (Monday)."

SPD assistant chief Kenneth Scarlette said Gamble exemplified "what it means to serve and protect the citizens of Springfield."

"Officer Gamble chose to go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure a stranded motorist was safe and dry," Scarlette added. "This is truly community policing at its finest and I commend Officer Gamble for his actions."

Some areas of the city got up to six inches of rain from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Chance of thunderstorms and precipitation move back into the area late Wednesday night through the end of the week, though there have been no watches or warnings posted.

— Do not drive through flooded areas, even if you think you can make it through without problems. Six inches of water is typically enough to hit the bottom of most passenger cars, flooding the exhaust.

— Be aware of debris on the roadway caused by flooding both during the flood and after water has receded.

— If your car stalls, do not attempt to push it out. Seek higher ground.

—Source: Illinois State Police

