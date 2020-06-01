Springfield residents advised to stay at home

While Winslow said protesters have the right to peacefully assemble, looting and violence will not be tolerated.

"We try to deescalate situations, but one thing we're not going to do is we're not going to let people damage and destroy our community," Winslow said. "We owe it to our business partners out there to help protect their properties."

"No one wants that," Winslow said. "I hope that it doesn't come to Springfield. "With that said, you know, we have to be prepared to if it does, and so that is a concern that we have out there."

Winslow said he didn't "see any reason why (businesses) shouldn't open tomorrow." But as for Sunday night, Winslow recommended that residents "secure their property and stay at home."

He said that the moves taken tonight are precautionary and that a curfew is not necessary at this point. But, the city is prepared to impose one, if necessary.

The stay-at-home recommendation came after another day of peaceful protests in the capital city. A Sunday afternoon solidarity procession organized by Black Lives Matter Springfield attracted around 3,000 vehicles, who paraded near the Sangamon County Complex and on the city's east side.

Smaller protests were held late last week at various locations around town.