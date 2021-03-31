Springfield's committee of the whole tables annexing properties into city limits

Conley was miffed at the way property owners were "hoodwinked into coming into the city."

"There's a lot of distrust and discomfort," Conley said.

Donelan said while state statute allows the city to proceed the way it did regarding annexation, he thought it was more prudent to meet with property owners, discuss the idea of annexation "and then discern whether you want to move forward or not."

"You can't go out and just tell people you're going to take their property and move it into another area," Hanauer added. "There should be public meetings before it comes to council because what happened was the mayor threw it out there and we had to pick up the pieces and that's inexcusable."

Brad Metzger, who lives in Ball Township, said he was one of 11 residents not interested in city annexation.

Metzger said the city "can't match services, including great police, fire, ambulance already. We do not want (to be in Springfield) and we will not benefit from it."

Metzger said he lived in Southern View most of his life and "you don't see (the city) forcing them in. It's working well for them. It's working well for all of us."