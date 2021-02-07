Springfield's Doris Turner selected as new 48th District state senator

Doris Turner is now Senator Turner.

The 48th Legislative District Committee met in Springfield Saturday morning as the Democratic County Chairs voted unanimously to appoint Turner to serve out the remainder of former state Sen. Andy Manar's term.

Manar resigned Jan. 17 after eight years in the Illinois Senate to become a senior adviser to Gov. JB Pritzker. He departed with less than two years remaining in his term.

"I am thankful to receive the support and appointment of the county chairs' in the 48th District," Turner said. "This is an honor of a lifetime and not something that I will take for granted."

Turner's appointment is historic, as she is the first Black person to represent Springfield and Sangamon County in the state legislature.

She has served on the Springfield City Council representing Ward 3 since 2011.

Prior to that, she spent a decade serving as a Sangamon County Board member and has been the county's Democratic Party chairwoman since 2012.