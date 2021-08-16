Springfield's Ride to Remember 9-11 marks 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks.
Lineup for the procession will begin at 4 p.m. It will head south from Dirksen Parkway to Stevenson Drive to 11th Street to Cook Street (turn left), to Second Street and then to Edwards Street.
The parade will be led by emergency vehicles from local and surrounding communities.
The 9/11 monument on the Capitol grounds near the Firefighters and Police memorials was erected in 2005. The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Club of Illinois raised money for the stone, which stands about 3 feet high.
The event is a fundraiser for three local charities: the Central Illinois Salvation Army, the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee and the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Foundation. They will be the recipients of all donations and the proceeds made through sales of commemorative merchandise sold at Hall's Harley-Davidson.
Larry Earvin, 65, was serving time at Brown County's Western Illinois Correctional Facility when he was assaulted on May 17, 2018, while being transferred to another unit in the facility. He suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured colon and other internal injuries. He died of those injuries on June 26, 2018.