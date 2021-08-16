 Skip to main content
Springfield's Ride to Remember 9-11 marks 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

SPRINGFIELD — The Ride to Remember 9-11 will go from Hall's Harley-Davidson, 2301 N. Dirksen Parkway, to the Illinois State Capitol grounds on Sept. 11.

It steps off at 5 p.m.

A ceremony will take place at the 9/11 memorial, southwest of the Capitol building, at approximately 6 p.m.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks.

Lineup for the procession will begin at 4 p.m. It will head south from Dirksen Parkway to Stevenson Drive to 11th Street to Cook Street (turn left), to Second Street and then to Edwards Street.

The parade will be led by emergency vehicles from local and surrounding communities.

The 9/11 monument on the Capitol grounds near the Firefighters and Police memorials was erected in 2005. The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Club of Illinois raised money for the stone, which stands about 3 feet high.

The event is a fundraiser for three local charities: the Central Illinois Salvation Army, the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee and the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Foundation. They will be the recipients of all donations and the proceeds made through sales of commemorative merchandise sold at Hall's Harley-Davidson.

The Ride to Remember 9-11 was created to remember those who have lost their lives and to honor the first responders and heroes of that day.

For further information, visit the Ride to Remember 9-11 Facebook page.

