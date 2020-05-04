St. Jude Runs will be separate, yet together, organizers say

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The annual St. Jude Run, which raises money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and its affiliate in Peoria, will continue this summer but under a different structure.

The 39th annual run will have runners participating separately in their communities and sharing milestones and celebrations on social media and traditional media, culminating with a digital experience July 18.

Runners from more than 30 communities in Illinois and Missouri participate each year to raise money, with more than $61.8 million raised since the event's inception in 1982.

Co-founders Mike McCoy and Gene Pratt launched the 465-mile St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, which involves driving to Memphis and then running back, relay-style, to Peoria.

McCoy said July 18 will be "... a day to be inspired, a day to run and share miles and a day to still come together as a community for St. Jude. Even though we may physically be separate, together, nothing is impossible."

Runs in Central Illinois communities include

Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, Eureka, LaSalle-Peru-Mendota, Mackinaw, Mason City, Mattoon, Metamora, Minonk, Monticello, Tremont and Washington.