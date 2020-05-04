St. Jude Runs will be separate, yet together, organizers say

BLOOMINGTON — The annual St. Jude Run, which raises money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and its affiliate in Peoria, will continue this summer but under a different structure.
The 39th annual run will have runners participating separately in their communities and sharing milestones and celebrations on social media and traditional media, culminating with a digital experience July 18.
Runners from more than 30 communities in Illinois and Missouri participate each year to raise money, with more than $61.8 million raised since the event's inception in 1982.
Co-founders Mike McCoy and Gene Pratt launched the 465-mile St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, which involves driving to Memphis and then running back, relay-style, to Peoria.
McCoy said July 18 will be "... a day to be inspired, a day to run and share miles and a day to still come together as a community for St. Jude. Even though we may physically be separate, together, nothing is impossible."
Runs in Central Illinois communities include
Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, Eureka, LaSalle-Peru-Mendota, Mackinaw, Mason City, Mattoon, Metamora, Minonk, Monticello, Tremont and Washington.
To register or donate, visit stjuderuns.org.
