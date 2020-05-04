St. Jude Runs will be separate, yet together, organizers say
Taking steps to end childhood cancer

Participants depart the starting line for the one-mile walk as part of the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. In conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the event benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In addition to the walk, the event also featured the We Care Half Marathon and a 5K walk/run.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The annual St. Jude Run, which raises money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and its affiliate in Peoria, will continue this summer but under a different structure.

The 39th annual run will have runners participating separately in their communities and sharing milestones and celebrations on social media and traditional media, culminating with a digital experience July 18.

Runners from more than 30 communities in Illinois and Missouri participate each year to raise money, with more than $61.8 million raised since the event's inception in 1982.

Co-founders Mike McCoy and Gene Pratt launched the 465-mile St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, which involves driving to Memphis and then running back, relay-style, to Peoria. 

McCoy said July 18 will be "... a day to be inspired, a day to run and share miles and a day to still come together as a community for St. Jude. Even though we may physically be separate, together, nothing is impossible."

Runs in Central Illinois communities include

Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, Eureka, LaSalle-Peru-Mendota, Mackinaw, Mason City, Mattoon, Metamora, Minonk, Monticello, Tremont and Washington.

To register or donate, visit stjuderuns.org.

Helping end childhood cancer

