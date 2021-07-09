Staffing crisis continues at Thomson Prison

The ongoing shortage of correctional officers and low morale at United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson has prompted the Fraternal Order of Police to appeal directly to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to take immediate action to address the crisis.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,226 male offenders — 1,126 at the main facility and 100 at the adjacent satellite camp in Thomson, Ill.

Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, sent a letter June 30 to Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, pleading with him to address the situation.

Carvajal oversees the operations of 122 federal prisons that hold approximately 151,000 inmates.

"I am writing on behalf of the members of the Fraternal Order of Police to advise you of our strong support for the officers working at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Thomson in Illinois," Yoes wrote. "The facility is critically understaffed, and the officers there are overworked and demoralized. This issue needs your immediate attention.

"We join the calls from Local 4070 of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents the officers working at USP Thomson. I understand that recruitment and retention efforts are an issue through the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), but the specific needs of this facility are acute and immediate."

Yoes then appealed personally to Carvajal.

"You began your career as an officer in 1992, so you well know what it is like to serve as a correctional officer and a warden," Yoes wrote. "The men and women at USP Thomson need your help, and I urge you to act quickly to provide it.

"On behalf of the more than 356,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, I concur with the recommendations offered by AFGE Local 4070 and strongly urge you to quickly take the measures they have laid out."

Yoes' letter comes after a similar correspondence sent jointly by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on April 16. They also called for immediate action to address the crisis. In order to attract employees, the lawmakers asked for an increase in compensation for Thomson employees, similar to what prison employees are paid at the two Chicago-area facilities.

Jonathan Zumkehr, president of AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local 4070, Council of Prison Locals No. 33, AFL-CIO, sent a letter May 14 to members of Congress, emphasizing the need for action at USP Thomson. Excessive overtime and low morale are contributing to high turnover, he said.

Zumkehr reported 100 vacant correctional officer positions at the prison in mid June. He said the staff shortage resulted in the use of augmentation, the process of using staffers from other prison departments to assist with guard duties. Those staff can include administrative, educational, counseling, medical and kitchen employees.

A job fair was held June 25 in an effort to recruit more staff; it attracted 14 potential candidates. Another job fair will be held July 23 and 24.

Zumkehr said the union was asking for 25% retention bonuses and the ability to hire directly "so we can cut the red tape and not take six months to hire staff."

