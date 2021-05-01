Starbucks Reserve — 1 of 4 in the world — opens in downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE — The conversion of the downtown Naperville Starbucks into a Starbucks Reserve restaurant that sells coffee alongside pizza, sandwiches, beer, wine and cocktail drinks is now complete.

The Starbucks, 203 S. Main St., opened to customers Monday, providing an experience and options that cannot be found at other Starbucks coffee shops.

Erin Shane Riley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle-based company, said it is only the fourth Starbucks Reserve restaurant in the world, joining other locations in Seattle, New York City, and Shanghai.

It is separate from the six Starbucks Roastery locations, such as the large Chicago Roastery on the Magnificent Mile, which roast their own coffee. The Naperville eatery does feature the specialty Starbucks Reserve coffee menus from Starbucks roasteries. Its coffee beverages are made with Starbucks Reserve coffee.

A look at the Starbucks Reserve menu shows an expansion beyond brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and other coffee beverages. Menu items include barrel-aged coffee; coffee and ice cream drinks; coffee flights; and sparkling, frozen and regular iced teas.