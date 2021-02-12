Stark divide in Illinois COVID-19 vaccinations by race, ethnicity and age, new data shows

Confirming fears of inequity in COVID-19 vaccinations, newly released state data shows that Black and Hispanic Illinoisans so far have been vaccinated at half the rate of white residents.

And nearly three weeks after the state opened up shots to all senior citizens, a Tribune analysis of vaccination and census data shows wide variation in how many seniors have gotten shots. A handful of counties have now gotten a first shot into at least half those 65 and older, but the vast majority have not, including some where 9 in 10 seniors have yet to get a first shot.

The state Department of Health released the demographic data Friday, becoming one of the last states to do so.

While the data itself offers no explanation for the disparities, the racial and ethnic divide tracks with the concerns of health officials and equity advocates that a higher share of Black and Hispanic residents may have a harder time lining up shots or be wary of taking them because of past discrimination in medical research.