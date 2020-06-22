Starting Friday, you can eat inside at Illinois restaurants. Here's what else changes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois moves into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phased reopening plan Friday, bringing much anticipated changes to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Gatherings of up to 50 will be allowed in Phase 4. Under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, which went into effect May 29, groups of more than 10 were banned.

All regions in Illinois were set to move into the new phase as of Monday morning.

Restaurants and bars can begin offering indoor service with capacity limits and safety precautions such as social distancing and extra sanitation measures. These businesses were already allowed to offer socially distanced service outside.

Outdoor visits to family in nursing homes are allowed according to guidance the state announced last week.

Illinois saw adjustments to the statewide stay-at-home order on May 1, when Pritzker's April directive expired and was replaced by a new one. The May order loosened some restrictions on retail, outdoor activities and manufacturing.

