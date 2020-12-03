State acquires former Sears space in Springfield mall

"We need to take down a portion of the center of that building in order to construct the project, and those people need to be out of there, need to move, by sometime in 2023," Moll said.

The state's presence fills a significant hole in White Oaks, which lost two of its four anchor tenants — Sears and Bergner's — within a week of each other in September 2018. The two stores had been mainstays in the mall essentially since it opened in 1977.

The switch from brick-and-mortar retail to office space is a sign of the times as the former industry grapples with the trend toward online shopping, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the same token, malls have been seeking to move away from a reliance on traditional retail to offer more entertainment, service or restaurant options.

Evidence of diversification has emerged slowly over the years. In 2013, LA Fitness opened in the space previously occupied by Montgomery Ward at the south end of the mall.

Five Guys Burger and Fries and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant opened in 2013 and 2014, respectively, in space once occupied by White Oaks Cinema.