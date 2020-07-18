State agency that regulates ComEd will continue to be run by relative of an alleged player in bribery scheme

“Carrie joined the team in early 2019 after personally speaking with members of the transition team and the new administration about ways she could continue her public service along and her qualifications,” Abudayyeh told the Tribune Friday.

An ICC spokeswoman said Zalewski applied for the job, on her own, because it interested her after nine years on the pollution board. She was not named in the criminal case and has not been accused of wrongdoing.

“Carrie Zalewski was appointed Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission on her own merits, due to her outstanding qualifications and experience,” spokeswoman Victoria Crawford said. “Any implication to the contrary is simply not true.”

In court documents filed Friday, ComEd officials stipulated to a “years-long bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to Madigan’s allies and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. Among those allies was a “Associate 3,” a former Chicago alderman who retired in May 2018.

The Tribune previously reported that FBI agents raided the home of ex-Ald. Michael R. Zalewski -- who resigned from the council May 31, 2018 -- in connection with the ComEd investigation. Zalewski could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.