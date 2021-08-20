State apologies to Central Illinois school board member over mask investigation

CHAMPAIGN — A lawyer for the state has issued an apology to a Carle Hospital doctor and Mahomet-Seymour school board member who opposed requiring students to wear masks.

Dina Torrisi Martin, general counsel for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, wrote the apology to a lawyer for Jeremy Henrichs.

State investigators opened an inquiry into Henrichs, who serves as a sports doctor at Carle and is a team physician for the University of Illinois Athletic Department.

Illinois Senate Republicans on Thursday released an email from the state regulation department to Henrichs asking that he provide a “detailed statement on your opinion about masks, and whether you support and will enforce a mask mandate based on your elected position as a school board member.”

The department handles issuing licenses to medical professionals.

Henrichs had said he opposed mask requirements. The school district, however, is mandating face coverings.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month said masks would be required in schools.

Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mohomet, filed a complaint with the Office of the Executive Inspector General asking for an investigation, calling it a “frightening abuse of power.”

"I have considered authoritative medical evidence that questions the necessity of mandatory masking in our schools," said Henrichs, in a statement released by Senate Republicans. “As a result, the IDPFR has threatened my medical licensure unless I expressly support and enforce a mask mandate for all students. The IDPFR has commanded me to 'toe the line' or suffer personal and professional consequences. The IDPFR's actions constitute a direct threat from the state to the well-being of my family and all board members to freely and independently exercise the duties of elected office.

Martin in her email to Henrichs’ lawyer said “the Department has generally maintained a practice of opening an investigation of every complaint it receives relating to individuals licensed by the Department. As you can understand, not every complaint requires a detailed investigation or action.”

“On behalf of the Department, I sincerely apologize for the tone and content of those communications,” she said.

