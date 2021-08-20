State apologies to Central Illinois school board member over mask investigation

CHAMPAIGN — A lawyer for the state has issued an apology to a Carle Hospital doctor and Mahomet-Seymour school board member who opposed requiring students to wear masks.
Dina Torrisi Martin, general counsel for the
Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, wrote the apology to a lawyer for Jeremy Henrichs.
State investigators opened an inquiry into Henrichs, who serves as a sports doctor at Carle and is a team physician for the University of Illinois Athletic Department.
Illinois Senate Republicans on Thursday released an email from the state regulation department to Henrichs asking that he provide a “detailed statement on your opinion about masks, and whether you support and will enforce a mask mandate based on your elected position as a school board member.”
The department handles issuing licenses to medical professionals.
Henrichs had said he opposed mask requirements. The school district, however, is mandating face coverings.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month said masks would be required in schools.
Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mohomet, filed a complaint with the Office of the Executive Inspector General asking for an investigation, calling it a “frightening abuse of power.”
"I have considered authoritative medical evidence that questions the necessity of mandatory masking in our schools," said Henrichs, in a statement released by Senate Republicans. “As a result, the IDPFR has threatened my medical licensure unless I expressly support and enforce a mask mandate for all students. The IDPFR has commanded me to 'toe the line' or suffer personal and professional consequences. The IDPFR's actions constitute a direct threat from the state to the well-being of my family and all board members to freely and independently exercise the duties of elected office.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that aims to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for domestic violence survivors.
Martin in her email to Henrichs’ lawyer said “the Department has generally maintained a practice of opening an investigation of every complaint it receives relating to individuals licensed by the Department. As you can understand, not every complaint requires a detailed investigation or action.”
“On behalf of the Department, I sincerely apologize for the tone and content of those communications,” she said.
IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest veterans react to Afghanistan withdrawal
Aaron Charlton, Illinois
"The fact that Afghanistan collapsed within weeks of us pulling out is just additional evidence that there’s nothing we could have done to make them stable and independent.
"At the end of the day, we tried everything and they were so unstable that they collapsed within weeks, so what could Biden have done? If he had invested 20 more years, what would that change? I don’t know, maybe nothing."
Aaron Charlton, 43, of Bloomington, Illinois
U.S. Army, 2002-2007
Adam Kovac, Illinois
“I thought it would always play out the way it’s unfolding right now. Whether it took another five or 100 years, regardless of who’s in the White House. There was nothing to win in the long term. Part of me understood that even before I deployed. But I felt I had a duty to go down range and bring home as many of my boys as I could.
"I feel anyone who put boots on the ground can look back and know they did what was asked, hopefully with honor. Time to focus on avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe. I shed blood in Afghanistan maybe I’ll sleep better tonight, knowing my son won’t have to shed his blood fighting the Forever War.”
Chicagoland resident Adam Kovac, who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 and wrote the book "The Surge" after returning home
Charlie Kallas, Indiana
"We originally invaded because of Al-Qaeda and the terrorists but there's no doubt why we stayed was for completely different reasons. There was a dire need. The mission and objective had changed. It's like when we withdrew from Iraq. We brought stability and when we left it created a vacuum in the area, and look what followed."
Charlie Kallas, of Griffith, Indiana, who served in Afghanistan during the surge in 2010 and 2011
Chris Bruns, Nebraska
"It didn’t have to end this way … it shouldn’t have ended this way. My fear is that it’s actually not the end, but that we will be forced back under a more dire and difficult situation than had true leadership been provided. Leadership matters, at every level of government — from the local village board, to the state Legislature, and all the way up to the Oval Office. In this particular instance, in front of the global community — including those that would seek to do us harm — leadership is MIA. I pray that people wake up and vote for true leadership this next go-around."
Chris Bruns, of North Platte, Nebraska, is a U.S. Marine who led combat and humanitarian operations all over the world during nearly a decade of service from 2003 to 2012.
David Green, Wisconsin
"Everything that we’ve done to help that country gain and maintain security is now crumbled — it’s over, it’s done. The only thing that we can hope right now is that there is some type of compassion from a group of people who have no tolerance for helping out the western world and helping their country establish security."
David Green, 59, who works in Madison and lives in Portage
Served more than 20 years in active duty with the U.S. Army before retiring as a Major in 2006
Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin
“This is a national disgrace that did not need to happen. It is yet another example of President Biden bungling President Trump’s policy strategy to appease the radical left, putting Afghan and American lives at risk in the process and emboldening the Taliban.”
Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, who is running unopposed for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional district. A former Navy SEAL, he served two six-month tours in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2009.
Don Bacon, Nebraska
"What is unfolding before our eyes in Afghanistan is a colossal failure, and my heart aches for the Gold Star families who are asking if their loss was in vain, and for the people of Afghanistan who have assisted our military. For months, I’ve warned the public about the potential takeover of the Taliban and it is happening before our eyes.
"The region is watching us ‘cut and run;’ our credibility is badly tarnished; and the strategic consequences will be felt for years. We also need to be aware that it’s not just the Taliban winning. So is al Qaeda who is allied with the Taliban, the very group that terrorized our nation on 9/11."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, a retired brigadier general who was deployed four times to the Middle East
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Douglas Peterson, Illinois
“I think a healthier perspective is to understand that we volunteered to serve, we served with honor and we fought for the soldiers on our left and right.”
Douglas Peterson, 54, of Mattoon, Illinois
Illinois Army National Guard and U.S. Army, 1988-2007
PHOTO BY ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Gabe Haugland, Iowa
“It is frustrating and it’s sad because we know what it means for those women and children and those people who fought bravely. They’re going to be brutalized and that’s not easy to stomach.
"But we also recognize that for 20 years America truly gave it our best there and at some point a country has to stand up for itself… (Soldiers) don’t own the fall of Afghanistan. … We made a difference training the Afghan border police.”
Maj. Gabe Haugland, Clear Lake, Iowa
Iowa Army National Guard
Geoff Cardwell, Indiana
"I followed the orders given to me and I tried to do my part to accomplish the mission of my ship and our battle group. Beyond that, there isn’t a single person who should feel their service is diminished. They served proudly with too many giving the ultimate sacrifice.
"May the debacle in Kabul today serve as a reminder for our leaders of tomorrow on which strategy to not follow. A horrific day that has been 20 years in the making."
Geoff Cardwell, of Hammond, Indiana
Navy veteran who was deployed to the Gulf after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
Jared Morse, Illinois
"I am not a Democrat, I'm a Republican, but I support the president no matter what. There's been a lot of flak that Biden's taken over the past few days. I watched him speak today. It doesn't matter who was in office, this was gonna happen sooner or later. And they knew it was gonna happen. They've seen it in Iraq. They've seen it in Vietnam.
"Going into Iraq and Afghanistan, a lot of us saw it to be the modern day Vietnam. We knew that we had no reason to be over there ... especially once we met the people. They wanted nothing to do with a democracy or their freedom. I mean, they just didn't care. So my mind was made up pretty quickly that I'm only here for the guy next to me. You could just tell, especially in Afghanistan, nobody wanted us there."
Jared Morse, 33, of Decatur, Illinois
U.S. Marine Corps, 2006-2014
Jerry Meyer, Nebraska
Jerry Meyer, of Seward, Nebraska, is a retired Nebraska National Guard colonel who spent three years in Afghanistan.
“I can’t say enough about (the people of Afghanistan)." Meyer is glad that a lot of the interpreters he worked with "were able to get out of there early." But, "I do feel for their families. A lot of their families are still back there."
John Taylor, Iowa
Photo shows "Jaguar," an interpreter who worked with John Taylor and the Galva National Guard.
"More or less they've all been left behind. ... I know there's a lot of them that are never going to make it out."
John Taylor, who served in Iraq in 2004-2005 with the Galva National Guard
PROVIDED PHOTO
Lindsey Figgins, Illinois
“We lost so many servicemen and women in all branches, from all different countries—and some of those were my friends. For us to just completely withdraw, it just feels like we've been kicked-down, like it all happened for no reason.” Lindsey Figgins, 35, of Toledo, Illinois
U.S. Army, 2006-2011
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINDSEY FIGGINS
Peter Madsen, Iowa
"The first time I made some really good friends, Afghanis, and we got out to see the people. Now to hear of lot of that is getting destroyed is kind of upsetting. It looks to be diminishing all the hard work we put in both times we went in."
Staff Sgt. Peter Madsen, 48, of Holstein, Iowa
Iowa Army National Guard, two tours of duty in Afghanistan from 2004-2005 and 2010-11
Terrence Jones, Illinois
“It’s a slap in the face for people who sacrificed time away from their families. For us to put that time and devotion in there and then just out of nowhere, pull out and give up — that’s a huge slap in the face.” Terrence Jones, 35, originally from Fairbury, Illinois U.S. Army, 2007-2017
Zachary Wood, Indiana
"Anyone on the ground who was there knew that this was going to be the outcome. If we would have pulled out five years ago, or 10 years from now, this would have happened.
"The Afghanistan National Army were a complete joke and had no interest fighting for a democratic government. At end of the day, we were not there for the county of Afghanistan itself."
Zachary Wood, of Schererville, Indiana
Served in Marjah, Afghanistan as a Marine in 2011
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!