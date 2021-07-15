 Skip to main content
State attorneys general call for child seat standards

JACKSONVILLE — Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined with 18 other attorneys general to advocate for stronger measures to protect children traveling in car seats.

The coalition is asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement side-impact testing standards and to require that all child car seat labels have clear and concise wording cautioning people to ensure that children remain in car seats until they exceed the height or weight limit.

Congress called for side-impact standards for child car seats in 2000 and although manufacturers conduct their own side-impact testing, there are still no federal standards.

"These commonsense safety measures could save the lives of thousands of children," Raoul said.

