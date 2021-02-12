State audit finds DCFS performance lacking for LGBTQ youth

According to DCFS, they have addressed or are in the process of addressing many of the concerns listed in the report. The department says they are currently developing a new Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System to serve as a singular case-management system to be operational tentatively by July.

The agency’s response also indicated it began the process of revamping mandated training for child welfare workers and foster parents to address LGBTQ youth concerns In 2020, with the revisions scheduled to be finalized and trainings made available by this year. This includes adding consideration of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression when matching a youth to a placement.

The department has also created a LGBTQI+ Services team that operates under the agency’s Office of Affirmative Action.

DCFS is currently helmed by Acting Director Marc Smith, who has served in that position since being appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 15, 2019. The department issued a statement Wednesday after the audit’s release.

According to that statement, many of the problems highlighted in the report were the result of agency practices under former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, and DCFS has made a concerted effort under Smith to improve standards for LGBTQ youth.