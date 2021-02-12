State grant program helps 9,000 businesses fight economic losses during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD — After seven months of giving out millions of dollars to thousands of Illinois businesses, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released information detailing how it helped businesses fight economic losses from COVID-19.

In front of a Senate committee Thursday, DCEO staff said the Business Interruption Grant program, known as BIG, helped almost 9,000 businesses with $276 million. More than 42,000 businesses applied for assistance.

The program was rolled out in two rounds. The first round gave out small grants between $10,000 and $20,000 to almost 3,000 businesses. The second round provided much larger aid with grants up to $150,000 to more than 6,000 businesses.

To receive grants, businesses had to meet criteria outlined by DCEO. These included demonstrating economic pain as a result of COVID-19, being in an area disproportionately impacted by the virus and following social distancing guidelines such as capacity limits and requiring customers to wear masks.

BIG targeted small businesses, which have struggled from the fallout of the virus. Of the awards given out by DCEO, 66% went to businesses with annual revenue of less than $500,000.

Thirty-five percent of the grants went to downstate businesses, while 40% were minority-owned.