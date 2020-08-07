State, Illinois sheriffs remain at odds on prisoner transfers

“Those guidelines have been disregarded and despite IDOC’s willingness to provide county sheriffs with monetary and operational support during the pandemic, that aid has been rebuffed. By refusing assistance and ignoring COVID-19 health guidelines, sheriffs are jeopardizing the surrounding communities as well as lives of the men and women trusted to their care.”

Wright, however, wrote that county sheriffs have a greater hardship in housing inmates than the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, as IDOC has options such as releasing an inmate on parole, offering diversion programs or providing a system of supervision and guidance for committed persons in the community.

Sheriffs in the state, the judge wrote, “have no option but to house a person committed to IDOC until the transport of said person to IDOC can be achieved.”

In a statement, IDOC spokesperson Lindsey Hess said the department has been “closely monitoring other state prison systems where there have been major COVID-19 outbreaks due to offender transfers.”