State lawmakers want voice on how federal COVID relief money allocated

The funds do help Illinois deal with short-term financial problems. Gov. JB Pritzker's spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said there are no "concrete answers" on how the money will be allocated yet. However, the funds will help pay for debt directly from COVID-related expenditures and fills a budget hole.

"The Act will provide state and local governments with fiscal support to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic, funding my administration will ensure is spent wisely by paying down loans borrowed from the Federal Reserve to cover costs incurred and remaining bills as a result of COVID-19. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to continue our investments in expanding jobs and fostering economic growth in communities across the state," Pritzker said in a statement to The State Journal-Register.

More guidance from the federal government is expected in the weeks ahead.

Demmer said the financial impact of COVID-19 on state government was not as bad as many had originally thought it would be, which means the relief should go to real people as Congress intended. He said the state should use this as an opportunity to provide "targeted relief." Republicans want the money to go toward those who have most adversely been impacted by the economic fallout from the pandemic like small business owners.