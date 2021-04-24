State orders Chicago to fix special education in detention

"Those youth are already going through the traumatic experience of being incarcerated, and school could have been a reprieve for them," said Garien Gatewood, director of the nonprofit Illinois Justice Project and a member of the county's juvenile temporary detention center advisory board.

Providing therapeutic and special education services remotely "should have been one of the top priorities for CPS, for the school, and for the JTDC," he said.

Lawyers for Legal Aid Chicago allege in the complaint that they were rebuffed when they asked district officials whether they would conduct a remote evaluation to determine whether one of their clients at the detention center was eligible for special education services.

District representative Hope Sharp, who oversees special education services at Jefferson and 22 other schools, and district lawyer Marlene Fuentes told them that remote evaluations could not be done because there was only one laptop at Jefferson, and it was being used for remote learning in the classroom, the lawyers alleged.

One student who was supposed to have a dedicated special education teacher and social worker was instead receiving the same instruction as their peers by watching their teacher through a television, the groups alleged.