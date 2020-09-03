State releases updated COVID data

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 1,360 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
There also have been the following 25 deaths:
- Alexander County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
Other data:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 27–Sept. 2 is 4.4%
- As of last night, 1,620 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,795 specimens for a total of 4,160,668
