State reminds taxpayers getting unemployment comp to file 1099-G form by April 15

Taxpayers who opted to receive their 1099-G form electronically should have received an email notification toward the end of January, she said. The email has instructions on how to obtain the document from the IDES website.

For those not opting for electronic notification, IDES will mail a paper form.

People also can access and print their 1099-G forms online by going to ides.illinois.gov/1099G or calling (312) 338-4337.

The 1099-G most commonly reports the previous year's unemployment income or a refund in state income taxes. In most cases, these amounts are considered taxable income for Illinois, according to Terry Horstman, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Insurance.

"If a taxpayer does not file their return, pay their taxes on time, fail to provide correct information by the date requested or does not file a 'processable' return, they may be assessed penalties," Horstman said in a statement Friday.

Penalties for not including this income could include a late-payment penalty and a penalty for failure to file correct information, he said.

If residents didn't receive unemployment insurance benefits in 2020 and yet received a 1099-G form, this may indicate that a fraudulent claim was filed in their name, Richards said.