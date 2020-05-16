State says COVID-19 testing expanded to include many workers who aren’t exhitibing symptoms

Once a region moves into another phase, the time period in which it must reach all of the bench marks to advance to the next phase starts anew.

To reach the fourth phase, when schools, child care centers, restaurants and bars could reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed, the plan calls for testing to be widely available regardless of whether someone is exhibiting symptoms, among other metrics.

“As we open up more testing sites and as we make available more materials for testing, I think we’re in a much better place," Pritzker said Friday in response to a question about how close the state is to reaching that level of testing capacity. "So we’re making a lot of progress, I feel like we’re on a path to being in that spot as needed for every region in the state.”

New drive-thru testing sites are set to open on Chicago’s South Side on Saturday and Rolling Meadows on Wednesday. There are now 251 sites in the state offering free testing, Pritzker said.

Pritzker for the first time Friday acknowledged that his wife and daughter were in Florida before Illinois’ statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March, and just recently returned to Chicago.