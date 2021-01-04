State Sen. Manar resigns to become senior advisor to Pritzker

Brady served in the Illinois House from 1993 to 2000 and has served in the state Senate since 2002. He also made three separate bids for the governorship, winning a place on the ballot as the GOP’s candidate facing Pat Quinn in 2010. He lost to Quinn by approximately 32,000 votes.

He did not give a reason for his resignation in a letter distributed to members of the Senate Republican caucus. He was paid $96,500 in 2019, according to the comptroller’s database. He would have stood for reelection in 2022 in the heavily Republican area.

“Over the years, our caucus was successful in securing additional funding for our public schools, helping create a tax-credit private school scholarship program for low and middle-income students, standing up against incomes tax hikes that hurt working families, and working tirelessly to improve our state’s crumbling infrastructure,” he said in the letter.

Both senators stepped down after a deadline that would have called for special elections to choose their successors, so local party leaders in the counties within their districts will choose each of the senators’ replacements.

Sen. President Don Harmon, who was voted to that post in January 2019, lauded both outgoing senators in statements distributed by a spokesperson.