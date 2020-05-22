State unemployment office notifying more than 32,000 gig workers whose personal information was possibly exposed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state’s unemployment insurance office said Friday it would start more than 32,000 gig workers whose personal information may have been viewed during a security breach.

The breach in the system built for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments was revealed last week, when a claimant reported that she had stumbled upon personal information for thousands of applicants on the state’s website, including names, addresses and Social Security numbers. The claimant told her state representative, Terri Bryant, a Murphysboro Republican, who reported it to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

After working with Deloitte Consulting to investigate a glitch in the system, the state will send notices to people whose information may have been “unintentionally viewed" by a single individual. The state had hired Deloitte to help it deal with the large number of unemployment insurance claims -- more than a million since the March stay-at-home order closed nonessential businesses and sent people home.

The department said that computer records confirm that no one else viewed the personal information and there is no sign that any personal information “was, or will be, improperly used.”