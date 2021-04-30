State wants ability to close public, private schools for not following virus rules

"This means that for all of the schools that worked really hard to get students back in seats, I'm sorry, the state now says you're closed," Bourne said. "This takes away all local control."

Last spring, as the pandemic hit, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order that prohibited all in-person education. That also impacted private schools. But for the fall semester, Pritzker let local school officials decide how they would return.

For months, the vast majority of public schools were fully remote. Many families sought full in-person education for their children, something that in many areas of the state was only provided by private schools.

Jessica McGee, a parent of three children in private schools in Springfield, said she fears the worst from the proposed legislation.

"I don't want to be Chicken Little here, but I do fear that 'OK, well if our public schools are closed, so is yours,'" McGee said. "It makes absolutely no sense that we should do that to our schools. Our schools are open, they've been open, there's no sense to close them simply because the public schools have done so."

McGee had her children in public school before COVID-19 hit. She was concerned the measure passed the House in the late-night hours.