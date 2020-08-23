Statehouse Insider: Why is there a Liberty Bell at the Capitol?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was no surprise that the board of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol (a mouthful any way you try to say/write it) approved the removal of the Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard statues from the Capitol grounds.

The board members are all state employees who owe their jobs to the various legislative leaders. If a board member opposed removing the statues, it meant a legislative leader opposed the idea, and there's been no indication of any opposition from that quartet. The vote to remove the statues was unanimous.

So was the vote to relocate the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, preferably to the Capitol grounds. That gets a little trickier, though, because to get a statue on the grounds, there is supposed to be a direct link to Illinois. At least more so than King's links to the state through speeches and marches in Chicago to promote open housing. The state plans to update its rules for statues to allow for King's statue on the grounds.

Anyway, during the architect's board meeting, it was noted that there is a replica of the Liberty Bell on the grounds, even though it has no connection to Illinois. (You're surprised the state is inconsistent in enforcing the rules?)