Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Illinois

There were 816 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 18 from the day prior. That left 25.9 percent of ICU beds open statewide, while the seven-day average for ICU bed usagestood at 913. That was a decrease of 1.2 percent, or 11, from the prior seven-day period. It’s the third consecutive week that the average decreased.

COVID-19 patients occupied 471 ventilators as of Sunday, an increase of five from the day prior. The seven-day average for ventilator use stood at 515 as of Sunday, a decrease of 7, or 1.4 percent, from theprevious seven-day period.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in an interview with Good Morning America last week that state officials will be monitoring the data closely to see if there is a spike afterChristmas and New Year celebrations.

“Thanksgiving was a much shorter holiday. We had the most tiny blip, almost insignificant. But with the Christmas and the New Year's, with that break being days, weeks actually, there's a lot of concern, especiallyas the fatigue is real,” Ezike said during the Dec. 29 interview.

“So, we will have to follow that closely. But we try to make sure that people know: No matter what choice you made, it's still going to be very important when you come back. If you know you've been out and gathering,you’ve got to get tested, got to find out quickly in case there was spread of infection so that we can isolate and quarantine those that need to be.”

