ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — A memorial honoring Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, will be unveiled Saturday outside the suburban Chicago high school she attended as a young woman, long before she became a critical player in the Civil Rights Movement.
Emmett Till's 1955 lynching in Mississippi and his mother's insistence on an open-casket funeral for the 14-year-old served as a catalyst for civil rights. Till-Mobley was a civil rights activist for the rest of her life.
The memorial opening to the public Saturday outside Argo Community High School in Summit includes a bronze statue of Till-Mobley with hands spread wide and standing behind a podium, which bears bronze reliefs of her son, the Mississippi barn where he was killed and the Chicago funeral home where thousands of mourners gathered.
No one has been held accountable for the teenager's kidnapping and murder; the white woman who accused him of whistling at and accosting her died this week at the age of 88.
Till-Mobley died in 2003 in Chicago and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously in December along with her son. Argo Community High School and the Argo Higher Education Fountain raised money toward the project and an annual scholarship for a graduate demonstrating a commitment to social justice.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state and local officials hold a news conference on Sunday, April 2, at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, where one person was killed and dozens were injured when the roof collapsed during severe weather two days earlier.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
