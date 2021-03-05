 Skip to main content
Statue of Jesus disappears from St. Louis homeless shelter, reward offered
ST. LOUIS — A statue depicting Jesus as a homeless person sleeping on a bench has been stolen from the New Life Evangelistic Center in St. Louis.

Rev. Ray Redlich of New Life Evangelistic Center, 1411 Locust St, said the theft occurred early Friday morning.

"Some of our workers said it (the statue) was there at 6 a.m. A short time later we looked and it was gone," Redlich said. "Someone tried to steal it two or three days ago and was arrested. I can't believe someone would try again a couple of days later."

Redlich said the statue was provided through a donation five years ago. It is valued at $30,000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the statue. Persons with any information may call Rev. Redlich at 314-910-1802.

