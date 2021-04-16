Still no money from Illinois for crumbling Peoria Stadium -- but plenty of ideas are ready

The ultimate plan is to not only repair the property, but also improve it so that it can be used year-round for various activities. A key part of that plan is to eventually build a dome on the property that can be used even in poor weather.

"It will be a big indoor covered space that can be divided to create ways that allow for multiple activities to go on all at once," said Adler. "You could split it in two and do a couple different soccer games, or open it up and host a baseball game. It's going to be a very flexible space. I've even heard talk about an indoor driving range."

Another plan is to put a track inside the dome, something that Peoria Public Schools currently lacks.

"We decided not to replace the outdoor track at the stadium," said Adler. "We have a track at all the high schools, so it kind of undercut the need to replace it. But an indoor track is something nobody has."

The total estimate for all the renovations and improvements would be around $10 million, with the dome costing about half that, said Adler.

The dome is further down on the to-do list, however. More imminent are the repairs to the visitors' stands, which will likely happen in 2022, and a new scoreboard, which is scheduled to happen yet this year, said Willis.