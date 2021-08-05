'Still silently suffering': Chicago area hospitals open clinics for COVID-19 long-haulers

Nearly 10 months after testing positive for COVID-19, Linda Tomkow still doesn’t feel back to normal.

Fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath have made it impossible for the Margate Park woman to return to work as a physical therapist. Still, she’s better than she was six months ago, when she’d walk into a room and forget why she was there — half a dozen times in a 10-minute span.

“It has definitely changed my life,” said Tomkow, 69. “It’s very, very slow progress.”

Tomkow credits her gradual but steady improvements to a clinic at Northwestern Medicine for COVID-19 long- haulers. Similar clinics are popping up across the Chicago area, as hospital systems grapple with how to treat patients who have lingering or new symptoms after COVID-19 — a more common problem than many people realize.

Anywhere from about 10% to 30% of people who get COVID-19 seem to have symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog and headaches for weeks or months afterward, scientists and doctors have found. It’s a litany of maladies that can require help from multiple specialists, who often have long wait times for appointments and may or may not have experience treating people after COVID-19.

The idea behind the clinics is to help patients figure out which doctors to visit and when, and to make it easier for them to see physicians accustomed to treating people following COVID-19. The clinics aren’t new physical locations, but rather groups of specialists within health care systems who’ve agreed to work together to see people with long COVID-19 symptoms. Coordinators help patients set up appointments with the right doctors.

The clinics often work with patients who have ongoing or new symptoms at least four weeks after being infected with the coronavirus.

“We look at the impact this pandemic has had on our community, and I think there are a lot of people who are still silently suffering with these symptoms and not having an outlet of where to go,” said Michael O’Shea, director of neurosciences for Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Edward-Elmhurst opened its Post-COVID Neuro Care Clinic in July, and UI Health, which is the health system that includes University of Illinois Hospital, opened its Post-COVID Clinic in June. Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine and Rush also have clinics geared toward treating long-haulers.

Northwestern’s clinic, which was among the first of its kind to open in the U.S. last year, has seen about 1,500 patients so far, said Dr. Charles Davidson, vice chair for clinical affairs in the Department of Medicine.

Northwestern’s patients include Tomkow, who was referred to the clinic in November. Tomkow tested positive for COVID-19 in October and, at first, experienced extreme fatigue, fever and loss of smell.

Then, about a month after getting COVID-19, doctors discovered she had pneumonia in both lungs, and she spent about two days in the hospital.

She didn’t know then that those two days were just the beginning of her battle with post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Before COVID-19, she often walked miles a day and worked part time as a physical therapist, which can be a physically demanding job. But for months after falling ill, she found herself short of breath and unable to walk even short distances without stopping for breaks.

Once she was referred to Northwestern’s clinic, she saw a pulmonologist, who put her on inhalers to help with her breathing. A neurologist prescribed steroids to decrease inflammation. She was also referred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where a doctor put her on Ritalin to help with her fatigue and concentration. She’s had physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

Without the clinic, “I don’t think I’d be as far along as I am,” Tomkow said. Now, she can occasionally spend the day running errands without being fatigued for days afterward, and she walks on a treadmill for exercise.

Patients with long COVID-19 can experience a near-maddening variety of symptoms in addition to the commonly reported fatigue, headaches and shortness of breath. Symptoms can also include cough, diarrhea, chest pain, rash, mood changes, insomnia and menstrual cycle irregularities.

“There’s no one specific set of symptoms that any patient, particularly, comes to see us for,” said Dr. Nicholas Mathenia, Edward-Elmhurst medical director of neurology. “We can’t just treat them all the same.”

Like Tomkow, some patients with long COVID-19 can take months or longer to recover, while others seem to get better within weeks.

Davidson, with Northwestern, said most of the patients Northwestern has seen start to improve within about three months, and often see dramatic improvements or even resolution by six months.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s a permanent disability, if you will, but it is at least temporary and can be protracted,” Davidson said. “(We have) people coming up on a year still not quite back to normal, but we’re seeing improvement.”

Doctors at the clinics say many of the patients they’re seeing had only mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 initially and never required hospitalization.

Only about 6% of the patients at Northwestern’s clinic were admitted to ICUs for COVID-19, and only about 14% were hospitalized, Davidson said.

About two-thirds of Northwestern’s clinic patients have been women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that post-COVID-19 conditions seem to be reported by women more often than men.

The clinics are also seeing people across a variety of ages. The average patient age in Northwestern’s clinic is now about 52 — younger than the 65 and older group that’s been most likely to suffer from severe cases of COVID-19.

The clinics are seeing many people who had no major underlying health conditions before catching COVID-19 and then experiencing long COVID.

“Many of these people were very healthy,” Davidson said. “People who had been very active are now having difficulty getting back to normal activity.”

Doctors hope to learn more about the illness and how to treat it, as they see more patients and it’s studied more over time.

Rush is leading one federally funded initiative, called INSPIRE, which includes seven other major hospital systems across the country and aims to understand the long-term health effects of contracting COVID-19 by analyzing data from thousands of patients. And UIC has been selected to lead an Illinois-based team for the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery consortium, which seeks to understand, treat and prevent long COVID.

Leaders of the new post-COVID-19 clinics also hope they’ll begin to recognize patterns as their specialists develop expertise in working with long COVID patients.

“Because it’s such a new disease, there’s nobody who really has a long history of expertise in dealing with it,” said Dr. Jonathan Radosta, chief ambulatory medical officer at UI Health. “There’s a lot of research that needs to be done around what’s causing this and what types of treatment options are available.”

Mathenia, with Edward-Elmhurst, called it “the evolution of medicine in real time.”

Tomkow, who’s still in occupational therapy for her long COVID, has a front-row seat to that rapid evolution. Her clinic’s team approach to treating her many symptoms has been promising so far, she said.

“One doctor doesn’t have all the answers,” she said, “but (with) the whole team, it’s a group project.”