Storm buries Chicago area under up to 18 inches of snowfall

CHICAGO — A winter storm has blanketed parts of the Chicago area with up to a foot and a half (45.7 centimeters) of snow, shuttering schools to in-person classes Tuesday as officials urged residents to stay off the snow-filled roads.

The National Weather Service reported that 18 inches (45.7 centimeters) of snow had fallen in Evanston by 8 a.m. Tuesday, while Midway International Airport had 17.7 inches (45 centimeters) and O'Hare International airport reported 7.5 inches (19 centimeters).

A foot or more (30.5 centimeters) of new snow fell across much of the Chicago area, prompting Illinois State Police and the state Department of Transportation to encourage people to stay at home Tuesday while crews clear roadways.

The weather service said far less fell on the western and northwestern suburbs, with just 5.1 inches (12.9 centimeters) reported in Schaumburg and 3.8 inches (9.7 centimeters) in Roseville.

The heavy snowfall prompted schools to cancel classes across the region, including Chicago Public Schools, which reverted to online learning for Tuesday.