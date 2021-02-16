Storm dumps almost 18 inches of snow at Midway Airport

Nearly 18 inches of snow fell at Midway Airport by 6 a.m. Tuesday, although some areas away from the lake, including O’Hare International Airport, saw far less, according to preliminary snowfall reports released early Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

By 6 a.m.. Midway Airport had seen 17.7 inches of snow since Sunday night, with 7.5 inches at O’Hare International Airport and 7.8 inches at the weather service’s Romeoville office. The South Loop had 16.9 inches, while Albany Park recorded 16 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Indiana was hardest hit by the storm, which meteorologists initially expected to drop 14 inches on the Chicago area at most. But Valparaiso, Ind. not only had 16 inches of snowfall but that amount accumulated by 10:40 p.m. Monday.

Students who had opted in for in-person learning at Chicago Public Schools reverted to online learning Tuesday, the district announced just before 6 p.m. Monday. Dozens of other area school districts made a similar decision, while others canceled school entirely, according to entries on the Emergency Closing Center website.