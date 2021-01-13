Struggling during the pandemic, Walgreens enters the credit card business

Walgreens has seen a dramatic drop in store traffic and pharmacy volume, with stay-at-home orders adversely affecting retail sales at its 9,000 locations in the U.S., and thousands more worldwide.

The company said last week it expects to see “higher adverse impacts” from the resurgence of COVID-19 in the second quarter, including a weaker cold and flu season due in part to ongoing social distancing measures.

Store traffic may pick up in the months ahead as Walgreens and rival CVS Health are expected to play a major role in administering COVID-19 vaccines as they become more widely available.

“Walgreens will receive an allotment of vaccines from the state, which we will make available by appointment in select locations to the eligible populations,” Walgreens spokesman Phil Caruso said Wednesday.

Beyond the expansion into credit cards, Walgreens has been evolving its business model by offering more options for customers to pick up or receive their purchases. It has also sought to boost store traffic by shifting its retail focus to emphasize its beauty products.

In July, Walgreens announced CEO Stefano Pessina would step down after five years at the helm of the drugstore chain. The search for his successor is ongoing, the company said Wednesday.