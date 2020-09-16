Student wounded in Western Illinois University campus shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB — A student was shot Tuesday night at Western Illinois University, in what authorities called "a roommate dispute."

Campus police at 10:38 p.m. were notified of a student shot at Thompson Hall and a fire alarm was activated, police said in a statement. The building was evacuated.

"A male resident of Thompson was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene. The incident was related to a roommate dispute, and police believe this is an isolated incident," police said.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital, police said.

Officials were searching early Wednesday for a suspect in the shooting, the statement said.

