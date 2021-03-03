Students at John Hancock College Prep in Chicago say school should be renamed because Hancock owned slaves

Officials at John Hancock College Prep could not be reached for comment.

John Hancock owned two or three enslaved Black people, including a man named Cato, whom he inherited from his wealthy uncle Thomas Hancock, according to ”The Baron of Beacon Hill,” by William M. Fowler Jr.

“Cato was apparently the last of the two or three household slaves kept by Hancock,” according to the book, which notes that Cato was eventually freed under the provisions of Thomas Hancock’s will.

The biographer goes on to offer the opinion, “It is no special condemnation of John Hancock that he owned slaves; it is merely a commentary on the general insensitivity of the eighteenth century to the evils of the people trade. It is to his credit that in all of his vast business dealings there is no evidence to suggest that he himself ever bought or sold (enslaved people).”

In her Change.org petition, Castillo acknowledged that John Hancock was not the worst of slave owners, but she said that’s not really the point.

“A school that is meant to educate Black and brown students cannot be named after someone who owned slaves,” she wrote.

“In order to create a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students at John Hancock College Prep, we must make sure our school honors people who demonstrate the values that Hancock College Prep has a duty to uphold.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0