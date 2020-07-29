Study finds 6 COVID-19 ‘symptom clusters’ that may inform clinicians about the severity of cases

“We were able to work out these six subtypes ... that make a bit more sense of this strange disease,” said Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London. “At the moment, we’re treating it like it’s all the same flu, but clearly everyone reacts very differently -- because they are different people or something about the virus is different.”

Spector is also a co-founder of the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, which collected the self-reported data for this study. The app asks users to log health information and potential COVID-19 symptoms daily. The study analyzed data from 1,600 app users in the U.S. and U.K. with confirmed COVID-19 cases and who logged their symptoms during March and April.

The data collected showed 20% of people with subtype 6 and 10% of people with subtype 5 eventually required breathing support, compared to just 1.5% of people with subtype 1.

The 5 and 6 subtypes signal a “high risk” for needing hospitalization in the future, Spector said. According to the study, almost half of subtype 6 will require hospitalization. The cluster of symptoms can be detected by day five of the disease -- which is eight days earlier than when most people who need breathing support go to a hospital, Spector said.